Obituary: Annette Aurrecoechea

September 30, 1936 – March 14, 2022

(Anna) Annette Agnes Christ Morris Marzano Aurrecoechea left this world in San Jose, California on March 14, 2022. Annette, age 85 passed peacefully of lung cancer. She was born in Kansas City, Kansas on September 30, 1936. She was the only child of Agnes Walleck Christ and Leonard Christ.

She was preceded in death by her 3rd husband, Louis F. Aurrecoechea; 2nd husband, John F. Marzano; 1st husband Garnet Ray Morris; step children Jeff Aurrecoechea and Linn Aurrecoechea Cole.

She is survived by her only birth child, Gary Marzano and his wife Susan of San Jose; her stepdaughter; Julie Polisso Aurrecoechea of Carmichael; Grandchildren Scott Marzano, Christopher Marzano of San Jose; Jesse Aurrecoechea, Zak and his wife Ashley Aurrecoechea of Hawaii; Katie Cole of Los Angeles; Nicole Polisso of Carmichael; Anthony Polisso III of Sacramento; Megan Polisso of Irvine; and Great Grandchildren Anthony C. Polisso IV; Maggie Ann Polisso; Zayn Aurrecoechea; Rylee Polisso; Sophie Aurrecoechea.

Annette attended St. Casimir’s elementary school; St. Benedicts middle school and Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, KS. She married in August of 1951 before starting her junior year of High School when she was 14 years and 11 months old. She continued her education throughout her travels and was thrilled with her 4.0 GPA earned in retirement.

She was very proud of her career which began at the Credit Bureau of Greater Kansas City, MO. In 1951; when she and her first husband moved to San Jose, California in 1953 she was employed by Associated Wholesalers, Inc. a wholesale credit bureau. When that business dissolved in 1961 she was hired by the Credit Bureau of Santa Clara Valley, a consumer credit reporting business in San Jose, California. From that point forward she went on to forge a continuing career in consumer credit reporting for a company which ultimately became Equifax, Inc. She was transferred from San Jose to Atlanta, GA (1979); Portland, OR. (1983); another stint in Atlanta, GA. (1987) and finally, in 1989 to Equifax of Toronto Canada where she retired in June, 1992 as Executive Vice-President of that National company. Her secret of success from such humble beginnings she would credit to the wonderful people with whom she worked thru the years, her early parochial school basic education and her innate ability to type!

When Annette retired she and Lou relocated in Grass Valley, CA. in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Annette enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, the piano and cooking, but walking was her first love. In retirement she enjoyed volunteer work and hoped to make a positive addition to the lives of those she touched thru the years.

A rosary and mass service will be held at St Patrick’s Catholic Church, 235 Chapel Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945 on Tuesday, April 5th at 1:00pm