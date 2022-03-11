Obituary: Ann “Anina” Moore

March 3, 1928 – February 27, 2022

Ann Moore passed away peacefully on February 27 surrounded by her husband and children.

Ann was born in New York City to Nicholas and Isabella Nardulli from Bari, Italy. The oldest of four children Ann started school speaking no English but quickly became bilingual, translating for her Italian immigrant parents.

Always a leader, Ann helped her family assimilate into their new life. She insisted on learning to drive in downtown Manhattan and bought herself a car at the age of 18. She went to finishing school and graduated from Hunter College in New York, worked in television, met and married the love of her life, Brian Moore with whom she raised seven children. When Brian became a deacon in the Catholic Church in 1979, Ann supported him in every way as his wife and a role model, actively participating in all church events.

Ann and Brian moved to Torrance, California in 1962. Ann went on to earn a masters degree in psychology, became a fashion model, a teacher, a counselor and community leader. To all who knew her, she was a motivator, partner, mentor, and comforter.

In 1989, Ann and Brian moved to Grass Valley, California where they bought a home that became a haven for all the family. For thirty straight years, Ann hosted “Camp Grandma” where the entire extended family came to visit every summer for a weeklong holiday, feeding no less than fifty people three meals a day!

To her family and all who knew her, Ann was the embodiment of grace, compassion, love, charity and forgiveness. She was elegance and strength. She was a daughter, sister, friend, wife, mother, aunt, grandma (Nonna) and great grandma. She was a living example of God’s commandment to love God and neighbor. Those who have been in her presence felt His love by knowing her. To her children, she was the most amazing woman they have ever known.

Ann is survived by her husband, Brian, seven children, Deborah, Monica, Adrienne, Brian, Patrick, Francis and Nina, 21 grand children and 16 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on Friday, March 18, at 10:00 a.m. Rosary will be held before the services starting at 9:00 a.m. Reception to follow immediately in the hall.