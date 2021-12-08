Obituary: Angel Bojorquez
March 1, 1951 – December 4, 2021
Angel is survived by his Wife, Maura, his Mom, Henrietta, his Daughter, Angela, his Sons, Anthony and Phillip, as well as 4 Grandchildren and numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends. He was a dear Friend and Mentor. He lived a full life. After he got clean in Narcotics Anonymous, he devoted his life to serve on the Hospitals and Institutions Committees in NA. Along with his Friend, they traveled all over California, Oregon and Washington carrying the message to inmates that, if Angel and his Friend could get clean and stay clean, then they could as well. Angel inspired and helped 1000’s of addicts. He truly was an Angel to many and an inspiration to all who knew him. He will be missed. A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover all the expenses-
https://www.gofundme.com/f/angel-and-mauras-expenses?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User