Obituary: Andrea Heyser

Andrea Heyser

Provided Photo

June 14, 1928 – December 7, 2022

Andrea Heyser was born June 14, 1928 and passed away peacefully December 7, 2022, surrounded by family and at the age of 94. She was proud of her independence and lived at her “Thistledown” ranch in Rough “n” Ready for 40 years until shortly before her death.

She is survived by her sister Joanna, son Mark, daughter Laurie DeAngelo, four grandchildren Christopher, Jennifer, Amber, Lisa and one great-grandchild Dominic.

Andrea and her siblings Joanna and Fritz spent much of their youth and many of their happiest days on Piute Mt. in a log cabin built by their parents Sydney and Esther Heyser. Extended family and friends were privileged to join in those times and hear tales of gold mining, wolves and cowboys.

Andrea was a talented woman with careers as a science teacher, computer programmer and nurse. She was a belly dancer and artist, accomplished speaker, advocate for animal rights, water quality monitor and member of the “Fruit Jar Pickers.”

She will be remembered for her intelligence, style, wit, independence and love of animals.