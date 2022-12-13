Obituary: Andrea Heyser
June 14, 1928 – December 7, 2022
Andrea Heyser was born June 14, 1928 and passed away peacefully December 7, 2022, surrounded by family and at the age of 94. She was proud of her independence and lived at her “Thistledown” ranch in Rough “n” Ready for 40 years until shortly before her death.
She is survived by her sister Joanna, son Mark, daughter Laurie DeAngelo, four grandchildren Christopher, Jennifer, Amber, Lisa and one great-grandchild Dominic.
Andrea and her siblings Joanna and Fritz spent much of their youth and many of their happiest days on Piute Mt. in a log cabin built by their parents Sydney and Esther Heyser. Extended family and friends were privileged to join in those times and hear tales of gold mining, wolves and cowboys.
Andrea was a talented woman with careers as a science teacher, computer programmer and nurse. She was a belly dancer and artist, accomplished speaker, advocate for animal rights, water quality monitor and member of the “Fruit Jar Pickers.”
She will be remembered for her intelligence, style, wit, independence and love of animals.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.