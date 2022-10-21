Obituary: Allan Olson
June 2, 1946 – October 17, 2022
Allan Howard Olson age 77 passed away peacefully with his 2 daughters at his bed side. His family and friends will remember him for his boisterous laugh and humor. He loved his Bay Area upbringing and enjoying life in the foothills with his family. You could always find him with a fishing rod in one hand and a camera in the other. Fair winds and following seas dad.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.