Obituary: ALLAN GENE (STUART) JOHNSON
September 7, 1948 – May 3, 2022
ALLAN GENE (STUART) JOHNSON age 73 died unexpectedly on May 03, 2022, in North Highlands, CA. He was born on September 07, 1948 in Los Angeles, CA, the son of Katherine L Pauley Stuart.
Allan graduated from Nevada Union High School and attended Sierra College before entering the US Navy in 1971. He served in Diego Garcia then later in the Philippines onboard the USS Constellation (CVA-64). After serving his tour of duty he worked as a Verification Engineer at Sun Micro Systems which later become Oracle.
After retirement from Oracle, he enjoyed working in his shop, became quite the Puzzler and enjoyed extensive traveling in his travel trailer with his significant other, Phyllis Sparks
Surviving is his daughter Carolyn Johnson of Yuba City, and his step sister Isabell Hottel of Grass Valley along with many cousins and close friends.
Open remembrance services will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday June 18, 2022 at Camptonville cemetery with a reception at the Camptonville Community Center.
