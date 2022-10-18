Obituary: Alfred Soares
July 14, 1933 – October 11, 2022
Dr. Alfred Soares, DVM went to be with the Lord Oct 11th, 2022 at the age of 89. Al grew up as a Portuguese cowboy in the hills of Milpitas, working his parent’s ranch. He tended cattle, roped calves, and practiced baseball and sprinting in cowboy boots. He studied at UC Davis and paid for it by trucking fruit from Newcastle to San Jose. In 1960 he received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and started practicing in Walnut Creek.
In 1969 he started the Wolf Creek Veterinary Clinic on a ranch in Grass Valley where he raised his family. He loved animals, his job, working hard, walking, and golfing. He was recognized easily in his white cowboy hat and affectionately greeted as “Doc Soares” the local vet.
In 1998 he moved his practice nearby to Alta Sierra where he continued his long walks and became a friendly icon in the community. He thanked Jesus daily for the blessings around him.
In 2017, he retired after 57 years and moved to Auburn where he got to spend precious time with family. He was our hero, our role model, and our inspiration. He had integrity, a firm handshake, and a joyful outlook. His smile and white cowboy hat will be missed greatly, and he will be remembered forever.
He is survived by his sister, Martha Wise (Altaville), his son, Troy Soares (Auburn), his daughter, Tracy Zenor (Auburn), his grandchildren (Daniel, Mariah, Jessica, Anna, and Ariel) and his former spouse, Susan Qualls.
Celebration of Life to be held November 13 in Alta Sierra. RSVP (530) 888-8940
