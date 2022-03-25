Obituary: Alan Leslie Trood
March 26, 1931 – March 22, 2022
Alan passed just four days before his 91st birthday. Alan Leslie Trood was born in St.Helena, California on March 26,1931 to Leslie Glasson Trood and Florence Lundy Trood. After graduating from Napa High school, Alan spent two years in Korea with the Army signal corp. Upon returning to Napa he joined the California Department of Forestry (Cal Fire), retiring after 30 years of service as a Captain. In 1954 Alan married Barbara Young and adopted her toddler son Curtis. In 1992 Alan married Marilyn Shulman and moved to Grass Valley where they enjoyed gardening, hiking and camping. After many years of backpacking they toured Europe on bicycle. They continued their adventures traveling to many other countries. Alan volunteered at the Empire Mine State Park for 26 years as a member of the Over the Hill Gang. He was very talented in woodworking and spent much time in his wood shop after retirement Alan was predeceased by his parents, Leslie and Florence Trood, his first wife Barbara Trood, and his sister Evelyn Callas. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Shulman, his brother Jim Trood, his son Curtis (Kim) Trood, his step-daughters Lisa (Paul Archibald) Shulman, Corinne Shulman, Adrienne (Chris Waddington) Shulman and his grandchildren Beth (Dan) Pinney. Kendall (Garrett) York, Evvy Archibald Shulman, Mariah Archibald Shulman, Max Shulman Peter, Rex Shulman Waddington and three great grandchildren. Alan was a kind and gentle man and will be missed by all who knew him. If you would like to honor his memory please make a donation to Hospice of the Foothills, Grass Valley or your favorite charity.
