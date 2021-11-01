Obituary: Alan John Brant

October 17, 1923 – October 26, 2021

Alan Brant was born on October 17, 1923 in Los Angeles. He passed away on October 26, 2021 at his home in Sierra View Senior Center in Grass Valley at the age of 98. The staff there took excellent care of him and felt like family to him during the last 6 years of his life.

He was raised in Whittier, CA and joined the US Navy shortly after WWII began where he was stationed on a submarine tender at Midway Island as an electrician’s mate until the end of the war. He met the love of his life, LaVonne Fitzgerald, while in training at the University of Minnesota and they were married a year later on January 23,1944. They were married for 69 years until her death May 5, 2013.

In 1945 the family settled in his home town of Whittier, where they lived for 17 years, raising their 3 children and working for Pacific Bell Telephone (AT&T). He started in LA, but was sent to various locations throughout his 33 year career including the Bell Labs in New Jersey, San Francisco, and eventually back to his favorite area, San Diego, where he retired as a second level supervisor at the age of 55.

He was a life-long exerciser and never smoked or gambled, but enjoyed his nightly cocktail. He was a good provider, but also very frugal with his money. After retirement, he started investing primarily in real estate. They moved to Grass Valley in 2000 to be closer to the family, all of whom had over the years settled in northern California.

He is survived by three children Barbara (Alan) Kilborn of Lake of the Pines, John (Deborah) Brant of Grass Valley, and Janice (David) George of Grass Valley; 6 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be on Thursday, November 4th at 11 a.m. at St Patrick’s cemetery in Grass Valley. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Foothills or a nonprofit of your choice. Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Angels in Grass Valley.