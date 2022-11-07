Obituary: AKIKO SMITH
July 11, 1932 – October 3, 2022
Our good friend Akiko Smiths’ zest for life will be remembered with love long after her passing.
Born in Japan, Aki grew up in a large family & worked in an American military concessionary for 20 years where she met her future husband, American pilot Captain Glen E. Smith.
They settled in Nevada County & married on Aki’s birthday in 1979. She was preceded in death by Glen in 2016. At 90 years old Aki was very active enjoying gardening, going to casinos, and visiting with friends.
A celebration of life with friends will be held in her memory.
