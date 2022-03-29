Obituary: A. Pete Maffei
September 9, 1930 – February 27, 2022
A. Pete Maffei passed away peacefully on February 27, 2022 in Burlingame, California. He was born on a small farm in Eagle Creek, Oregon, attended Estacada High School, and graduated from University of Oregon. He went on to become a Certified Public Accountant, which was his life-long career.
Pete is survived by his wife of over forty years, Gail Maffei; his daughters Laura Maffei and Sarah Maffei; his stepsons Bob Barcklay and Chris Barcklay; his stepdaughters Tammy Dale and Allison Fried; and his eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Louise Maffei, and brother Albert Maffei.
Pete was a devoted Catholic and proud member of the Knights of Columbus. He and Gail retired very happily to Lake Wildwood in California’s gold country where they enjoyed many visits from their children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Memorial service at 11:00 am on Friday, April 8, at St. Callistus Church, 3580 San Pablo Dam Road, in El Sobrante, California. Burial immediately following at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances of Pete to a charity of your choice.
