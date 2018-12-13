Obit of Carolyn Ann Harshbarger

Carolyn Ann Harshbarger died on December 7, 2018. She was 88.

The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday December 14, 2018 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 275 Nation Dr. Auburn, CA 95603.

Carolyn Ann Walaschek was born September 14, 1930 in San Francisco, CA to Irmgard and Albert Walaschek. She was raised in San Francisco and graduated from George Washington High School.

She married Louis Zapata at the age of 18 years, had five daughters and lived in Belmont, CA. She worked at J.C. Penny, learned how to fly and became a flight instructor, a LT. in the Civil Air Patrol and belonged to the 99's. She divorced then met Orville Harshbarger. They lived in Hayward, CA and then moved to Grass Valley, CA. Carolyn and Orville traveled the world.

She is survived by her husband Orville Harshbarger; sister Betty Garies; daughters Linda Hardman, Caren Taylor, Susie Boyer, Julie Heyneman; nieces Dana and Alison, as well as grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.