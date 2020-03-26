Betty Ruth KlimtObituary of Betty Ruth Klimt

Betty Ruth Klimt

May 12, 1940 to February 26, 2020

Betty passed from our lives but continues to live on in our hearts and minds. She will remain close to us through the example she left in living her life.

She was born in Clinton, Arkansas. Her childhood was challenging and lived her adolescent years with her uncle Ormand (Red) and aunt Lee Smith in Branson, Missouri. She graduated from Branson High School before striking out on her own in the big city, Kansas City Missouri.

There she found new employment, new friendships and new challenges. She also found love in the form of Keith Joseph Leon Klimt. They were married in November 1961. Next the family was joined by Brian Keith Klimt in October 1962 and Andrea Lynne Klimt in June 1965.

In 1970 she took her two kids and left for Atlanta, Georgia. In this new chapter of her life, she met two lifelong friends, Janie Whisnant (Radiosevic) and Glenda Kittrell. This trio formed a unique bond as single mothers with two children, a boy and a girl. During this time of mutual friendship and family, the opportunity to move presented itself again. This time she took the family to California.

She started working in the insurance field, building a career and raising her family. Her daughter, Andrea, married (Jeff Mello) and gave her two grandchildren, Nick Mello in 1995 followed soon by Kelly Mello in 1996. Betty’s son finally gave her a grandchild, David Floyd with his marriage (Janet Aremu Cole) in 2011, followed by the birth of Sophie Klimt in September 2012.

Throughout her life she loved her grandchildren traveling frequently to visit her family, including relocating to South Carolina late in her life to be closer to her youngest grandchildren. While she was born in Arkansas, lived in Missouri, Georgia and Grass Valley and passed away in South Carolina, she remained a California girl.

She loved the weather, the people, the Giants and Warriors and the culture of California, nurturing her spirit and belief in the goodness of a people. She will spend the rest of her time in sunny California. The challenges she encountered gave her a generous nature and resilience in living her life her way. She had a zest for life as she saw fit with no regrets, beholden to no one, and conducting her life in with respect to each and every one that crossed her path in life except for that pompous, racist, misogynistic, orange man at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue that she despised with every ounce of her being. We look forward to when she can look down on us knowing he is gone.

You are an angel in the shape of our mom, we love and miss you.