Barbara L. Werner passed away Memorial weekend, on May 26, 2019. She suffered from acute diabetes. She was 70.

She was born in Stockton, CA on July 21, 1948.

She was married to her husband, Frank, for thirty years.

She was an assembly engineer for Davtron Aviation, Inc.

She is survived by her husband Frank; brother Dennis Kennedy; son Steven; daughter Carol, as well as many grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed by her loving husband, friends and family.