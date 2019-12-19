Obituaries December 19, 2019Obituary of Joseph Karl HasenstabDecember 19, 2019 Obituary of James Joseph Zydonis IIIDecember 18, 2019Obituary of Joseph “Joe” FeldDecember 17, 2019Obituary of Carolyn KelseyDecember 17, 2019 Obituary of David Patrick PattersonDecember 17, 2019 Obituary of Janet K MatsonDecember 16, 2019 Obituary of Harriet Marie MuhlbachDecember 16, 2019 Obituary of Patricia Faye ChambersDecember 16, 2019 See more Recent PollHow should a Nevada County senior center be funded? Special tax County general fund Community donations All the above We can’t afford thisView Results Loading … The Union E-Edition The Union NOW!