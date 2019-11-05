Obesity and diabetes awareness on Halloween

Each year the downtown Grass Valley Association hosts a Safe Trick or Treat. Mill and Main streets are closed for pre-schoolers to trick or treat with local businesses. M3 Mall, a beauty and wellness studio, is one of the several dozen involved, however instead of giving away candy, they give away toys. This is due to their partnership with the Teal Pumpkin Project, a nationwide organization that brings awareness to childhood obesity, diabetes and food allergies. M3 Mall is on the Teal Pumpkin Project’s map as a safe place where those with special needs can go and trick or treat without fear of an allergic reaction. Eleven volunteers, pictured, handed out the toys, greeted individuals and helped the little ones go up the “scary staircase.”