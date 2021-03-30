Oakland man faces vandalism charge in hit-and-run

An Oakland man is free on a $10,000 bond after Truckee police say he struck another vehicle during a road rage incident in front of the CHP office.

William Hardy Fulgham, 45, faces a felony vandalism charge following the 9:30 a.m. Monday incident, Lt. Danny Renfow said.

The incident involving Fulgham’s Toyota pickup and a two-door Volvo began on Highway 89, near Hobart Mills, he added.

“There was some sort of road rage incident where they were passing a vehicle on the 89,” Renfrow said. “One driver claimed the other was acting erratic.”

Renfrow said the cars exited the highway into the roundabout on Truckee Way and Pioneer Trail. Fulgham stopped his car in the roadway and both drivers exited their vehicles.

Fulgham returned to his vehicle and put it in reverse, hitting the Volvo behind him, causing damage “right in front of the California Highway Patrol Office,” the lieutenant said.

After Fulgham pulled away, the driver followed him to the Stonecrest Spring Truckee roundabout to get a photo of the vehicle, Renfrow said.

The Volvo continued through the roundabout to get on westbound I-80 and Fulgham turned around to follow. As the driver of the Volvo waited for the merging lane to clear, Fulgham tapped the back left of the car with his truck, he added.

“The impact caused very minor damage,” Renfrow said. “It was enough to know there was a touch.”

Renfrow said Fulgham then left the scene and the driver of the Volvo called the police.

Renfrow said the Truckee Police Department was taking the driver’s initial report when Fulgham called to report that he was also involved in a hit-and-run.

“Based on the investigation, the officers took Mr. Fulgham into custody for vandalism due to the fact they believe it was an intentional act and not a collision,” Renfrow said.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com.