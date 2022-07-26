Oak Fire affecting Nevada County air quality

A rule of thumb about air quality — if you can see it and smell it, it’s likely bad for you.

The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District, as well as the Public Health departments of Nevada, Plumas and Sierra counties, has issued a joint air quality health advisory through Aug. 1.

The advisory stems from the Oak Fire in Mariposa County.

The fire, which started Friday, had grown to almost 17,000 acres by Monday morning. It was 10% contained.

Almost 2,600 firefighters are working the wildfire, officials said, with crews prioritizing protection of nearby communities in central Mariposa County, southwest of Yosemite. More than 3,200 structures remain threatened by the flames. Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for that county, the LA Times reports.

“It’s not too bad right now,” said Gretchen Bennitt, executive director of the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District, of the air quality. “It’ll go in and out. It’ll be bad, it’ll be good.”

Poor air quality can impact health, especially for sensitive groups that experience prolonged exposure, a news release states.

“Concentrations can result in eye and throat irritation, headaches, nausea, shortness of breath, congestion, coughing, impaired lung function and chest pain, especially among sensitive individuals such as the elderly, children, people with asthma, people with heart or lung conditions, pregnant women and anyone who is exercising or working hard outdoors,” the release states.

Bennitt advised people to stay indoors when the air quality becomes unhealthy. People should avoid activities causing additional smoke, like vaping or barbecuing.

Up to date air quality information is found at myairdistrict.com . Click on the “Grass Valley” link for local data.

People can sign up for a newsletter at myairdistrict.com/index.php/email-advisories-newsletter .

Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or at 530-477-4249