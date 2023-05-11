A significant warming trend will bring a widespread moderate heat risk over the weekend according to the National Weather Service Sacramento, who is reminding folks looking to beat the heat, that rivers and creeks will continue to flow high, cold, and fast as a result of mountain snowmelt.
Today, Grass Valley is looking to see high temperatures in the upper 60s, by tomorrow, temps are forecast to be in the upper 70s. Temps in the mid to upper 80s come in to the region Saturday and look to stick around through the next week.
Impacts during the warming trend include a moderate risk for heat-related illnesses for pets, livestock, and those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration.
The probability of exceeding 90 degrees in the Sacramento Valley Friday sits between 35-95%. On Saturday, that probability jumps to 80-100% with a 75-95% probability of exceeding 90 degrees on Sunday.
There is a chance of exceeding 100 degrees in the Sacramento Valley Saturday and Sunday as well.
In the mountains, the National Weather Service is calling for afternoon thunderstorms over the mountains on Sunday and Tuesday which may produce dangerous lightning and heavy downpours, potentially affecting outdoor activities and recreationists.
The probability of thunderstorm development on Sunday and Tuesday evenings is between 10-30 percent on Sunday and 10-15 percent on Tuesday.