A significant warming trend will bring a widespread moderate heat risk over the weekend according to the National Weather Service Sacramento, who is reminding folks looking to beat the heat, that rivers and creeks will continue to flow high, cold, and fast as a result of mountain snowmelt.

Today, Grass Valley is looking to see high temperatures in the upper 60s, by tomorrow, temps are forecast to be in the upper 70s. Temps in the mid to upper 80s come in to the region Saturday and look to stick around through the next week.