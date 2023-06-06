The upcoming week will see chances of showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperatures should also see a drop this week, peaking around the mid-70s, the weather service office located in Sacramento said.
There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon today and before midnight tonight, the weather service said. Otherwise, the day should be partly sunny, with the high topping out at 71. Southeast wind of 7 to 9 mph becomes southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight should be mostly cloudy with a low around 53. South wind of 5 to 9 mph becomes light and southeast after midnight.
Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected both days, the weather service said.
The chance of showers and thunderstorms drops to 20% Wednesday. The day should be partly sunny again with a high near 72. Calm wind becomes west southwest at 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Wednesday night should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Thursday should be mostly sunny, with another 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high near 74. Thursday night should be partly cloudy with a low around 52.
Friday should be mostly sunny, then mostly cloudy, with a high near 74 and low around 53.