Thunderstorms in Sierra

Thunder clouds moved into the area Monday afternoon increasing the chance of rain and thunderstorms through Wednesday.

 Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

The upcoming week will see chances of showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperatures should also see a drop this week, peaking around the mid-70s, the weather service office located in Sacramento said.

There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon today and before midnight tonight, the weather service said. Otherwise, the day should be partly sunny, with the high topping out at 71. Southeast wind of 7 to 9 mph becomes southwest in the afternoon.