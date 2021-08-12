Number of structures destroyed by River Fire rises

Cal Fire has revised the number of structures destroyed by the River Fire, raising it late Wednesday from 88 to 142.

Nevada County suffered the loss of 54 residences, with nine more residences reported as damaged by Cal Fire. Placer County suffered 48 residential losses, with another three damaged. One commercial building was destroyed in Nevada County, along with 25 outbuildings. Four outbuilding were reported as damaged. Placer County lost no commercial buildings, but 14 outbuildings were destroyed and five outbuildings were damaged.

Cal Fire Public Information Officer Mary Eldridge said Thursday the increased numbers are due to better mapping of the area, as well as from Assessor’s Office maps that helped identify the location of structures in the area.

The fire is expected to be full contained by Aug. 13, Eldridge said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

River Fire damage report from Cal Fire Nevada County Placer County Residential Structures Destroyed 54 48 Residential Structures Damaged 9 3 Commercial Structure Destroyed 1 0 Commercial Structure Damaged 0 0 Outbuildings Destroyed 25 14 Outbuildings Damaged 4 5

OVER $110K RAISED

Over $110,000 has been raised for River Fire victims one week after calling for donations, the Nevada County Relief Fund announced Thursday in a press release.





The release said $60,000 came from 355 local donors and another $50,000 came from the Placer Community Foundation.

“The fire is mostly contained, thanks to our heroic firefighters,” said Leo Granucci, co-chair of the Nevada County Relief Fund’s Community Advisory Council. “Now the hard recovery work begins for our neighbors who have no homes to return to. I commend the more than 350 people who have reached into their pockets and given so much so quickly to the ‘River Fire Relief Fund,’ and am deeply grateful to the Placer Community Foundation’s donors as well. I encourage those who haven’t given yet to do so as the need is great.”

The Nevada County Relief Fund continues to solicit donations at its website . River Fire survivors who have lost their homes can apply for relief by completing an online application form available at the website as well.

Samantha Sullivan is the digital engagement editor with The Union. She can be reached at ssullivan@theunion.com