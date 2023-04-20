Sarah Saturnino, a 2012 graduate of Nevada Union High School will be singing at The Met on Sunday April 23 in a finals competition after advancing from the semi-finals competition Monday, April 17. Saturnino, who sang in the NU Choir program, won the Sacramento Master Singers Vocal Competition in 2012 and was the winner of the Music in the Mountains Lucy Becker Memorial Vocal Scholarship in 2013. She attended UCLA where she earned her Bachelors degree in Vocal Performance, with a Minor in Music Industry, followed by a Masters of Music from Yale University.
She has performed with San Antonio Opera, Santa Fe Opera, among other opera houses. She is currently a Young Artist with LA Opera, where she will be making her Main Stage debut as Emelia in Otello at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion from May 13-June 4.