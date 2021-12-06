NU wrestlers mine for medals at Panu Classic
Nevada Union Miner wrestlers on Saturday brought home a handful of medals at the Panu Classic in Yuba City.
Striking gold was freshman Cheyanne Painter, notching four wins and no losses on the day.
Coming home with silver medals were Joey Belendez, Kaizer Chick, Hunter Casteel, Liddy Elliot, and Sam Kesel.
Bringing home a bronze medal was Marcus Champ.
Other miner wrestlers who competed tough but fell short of medaling were Marley Lopin, Genesis Olson, Jake Larios, Joseph Larkens, William Brummel, Johnathan Edwards, Jackson Heiss, Logan VanDenBerg, and Alec Keros.
Next up for NU Wrestling is an away league match on Wednesday with Lincoln High School.
Source: Bron Fariss, boys assistant coach/girls co-head coach
