NU racks up the wins

Nevada Union wrestlers on Saturday brought home treasures from the Pirates in Wheatland, at the Savedra Memorial Tournament.

The varsity squad, led by Ricky Kiser — a champion at 195 pounds — took second place at the 22-team tournament, bringing home the first team trophy in the past decade.

Other key contributors for the Miners were Dimitrius Jiminez (third place), Justin Dobbs (third place), Jaxon Beery (fourth place), Cameron Cormack (fourth place), Nathan Valentine (fourth place), Austin Toste (fourth place), and Maddox Graves (sixth place).

The varsity girls and JV boys also racked up some hardware at a separate tournament at Whitney High School in Rocklin. Top placers at that tournament included Byron Ryan, William Brummel, Joseph Larkens, and Marcus Champ, all taking second place. Third place finishers included Marley Lopin, Cheyanne Painter, Genesis Olson, and Joey Belendez.

The varsity squad won the dual match with Rio Linda last week 48-33, improving to 3-0 in dual matches.

Source: Bron Fariss