NU racks up the wins
Nevada Union wrestlers on Saturday brought home treasures from the Pirates in Wheatland, at the Savedra Memorial Tournament.
The varsity squad, led by Ricky Kiser — a champion at 195 pounds — took second place at the 22-team tournament, bringing home the first team trophy in the past decade.
Other key contributors for the Miners were Dimitrius Jiminez (third place), Justin Dobbs (third place), Jaxon Beery (fourth place), Cameron Cormack (fourth place), Nathan Valentine (fourth place), Austin Toste (fourth place), and Maddox Graves (sixth place).
The varsity girls and JV boys also racked up some hardware at a separate tournament at Whitney High School in Rocklin. Top placers at that tournament included Byron Ryan, William Brummel, Joseph Larkens, and Marcus Champ, all taking second place. Third place finishers included Marley Lopin, Cheyanne Painter, Genesis Olson, and Joey Belendez.
The varsity squad won the dual match with Rio Linda last week 48-33, improving to 3-0 in dual matches.
Source: Bron Fariss
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
NU racks up the wins
Nevada Union wrestlers on Saturday brought home treasures from the Pirates in Wheatland, at the Savedra Memorial Tournament.