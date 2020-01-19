NU grad makes dean’s list at Lyon College

Andrew Schnitzius of Penn Valley made the fall semester 2019 Dean’s List at Lyon College in Arkansas. Over 100 Lyon College students qualified. To be named to the list, a student must earn a 3.75 or higher GPA and take a minimum of 12 credit hours. Students from seven states and seven international countries received the honor. Lyon College is a private residential liberal arts college affiliated with the Presbyterian Church and located in Batesville, Arkansas. Founded in 1872, it is the oldest independent college in Arkansas. Schnitzius is a 2016 Nevada Union High School graduate.