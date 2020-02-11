NU grad earns achievement award for heroism

United States Border Patrol Agent Christopher J. Humpherys was recently awarded with the Border Patrol Achievement Award for heroism. At great risk to his personal safety, Humpherys came to the aid of another agent who was being assaulted in a remote area by a person accused of entering the country illegally. Humpherys was kicked in the face and head multiple times by the suspect, who had already struck Humpherys’s partner in the face with a large rock. Agent Humpherys’s unwavering dedication allowed him to persevere and apprehend the dangerous subject. A veteran border patrol agent, Humpherys is a 1998 Nevada Union High School graduate and is the son of Newell and Sally Humpherys of Nevada City.