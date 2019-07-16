NU class of ‘79 reunion coming August 10

Nevada Union High School’s Class of ‘79 will be holding their 40th reunion at 5 p.m. on August 10 at Nevada County Horseman’s club house. The cost is $45 per person or $80 a couple for a barbecue dinner with a live band. Admission is $25 to dance only. Contact Bea at 530-448-4822 for reservations. The Horseman’s club house is located at 10600 Bubbling Wells Road in Grass Valley.