NU Class of 1970 pitches in to help Class of 2022

Cheryl Miller, left, and Deana Melugin, far right, present Nevada Union High School ASB president Madelyn Dallago and Vice President Dylan Hargrove with a $3,000 donation raised by the NU Class of 1970. The Class of 2022 has been struggling to raise funds for student activities, such as the Senior Ball, due to COVID-19. Photo submitted by Linda Melugin.



‘Tis the season to give, and this is exactly what the Nevada Union High School Class of 1970 has done. Due to the pandemic and cancellation of school and in-person events for the last 20 months, the Nevada Union Class of 2022 has not been able to do any fundraising. In fact, there are reports that the senior Miners actually have a negative balance in their class account. This has put any events in their senior year in jeopardy. However, at their 50-year class reunion, the NUHS Class of 1970 (delayed due to COVID-19) decided they wanted to do something for their alma mater.

The 16-member committee learned of this great loss to the NUHS Class of 2022 and decided to take action. They collected funds at their reunion in October and raised $3,000 to donate to the Class of 2022. This donation, called, “The NUHS Class of 1970, Paul Andrew “Andy” Pease Pay It Forward Scholarship,“ is in living memory to their class president, Paul Andrew “Andy” Pease, who is suffering from a serious illness and is in an assisted care facility.

The group’s only hope is that other former NUHS classes do the same, said organizers. During the donation process, it was noted that the NUHS Class of 2023 is also carrying a negative balance and will be at risk for missing out on events. On Dec. 10, Christmas came early to the Class of 2022 as Deana Melugin and Cheryl Miller, members of the NUHS Class of 1970, presented a check to Madelyn Dallago, senior president of the NUHS ASB Class of 2022 and Dylan Hargrove, senior vice president.

“The senior class of 2022 will be using this money for our Senior Ball and other special activities and events for our seniors,” said Dallago. “We are super thankful for this kind gesture. We were struggling with money and worried how we will fund raise for the Senior Ball. But with this, we can make memories happen.”