NU Class of ‘01 reunion set for April
The Nevada Union High School Class of 2001 will be celebrating their 20th class reunion from 5 to 10 p.m. on April 23 at The North Star House in Grass Valley. Tickets must be purchased by Feb. 20. The celebration of former classmates and friends will include dinner, dancing, drinks and lots of memories. For more information, log on to NUHSClassOf01.ticketleap.com or visit their Facebook page: “Nevada Union High School, Class of 2001.” For more information, call 530-263-8872.
