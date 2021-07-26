 NU Cheer hosts car show fundraiser | TheUnion.com
NU Cheer hosts car show fundraiser

Elias Funez
  

The Nevada Union High School Cheer Program hosted its second Annual NU Cheer Car Show on Saturday at Nevada Union High School. A barbecue was held and items raffled off, with benefits to help the cheer program. For more info visit, http://www.nucheercarshow.com.
Photo: Elias Funez
Hot rods of all hues and horsepower filled the parking lot at Nevada Union High School during Saturday’s NU Cheer Car Show.
Photo: Elias Funez
This Mercury Cougar grill and headlight covers are a window into the past, as were the other restored vehicles at the car show.
Photo: Elias Funez
NU Cheer Program parents help sell barbecue and raffle tickets during Saturday’s car show.
Photo: Elias Funez
Each car’s details could be seen up close during the NU Cheer Car Show.
Photo: Elias Funez
Prizes from Mel’s Diner, among many others, were raffled off during Saturday’s car show.
Photo: Elias Funez
Cars of all makes and models filled the lot at Nevada Union High School during the NU Cheer Car Show.
Photo: Elias Funez
Photo: Elias Funez

