NU Chamber Choir Dessert Concert set for June 2

The NU Chamber Choir Dessert Concert is scheduled for 3 p.m. on June 2 at Grace Lutheran Church on Ridge Road in Grass Valley. The afternoon concert will showcase the NU Chamber Choir’s repertoire from this past school year. Material will include music learned for the Madrigal Dinner, the Winter concerts, the England trip, and popular music from the Spring Concert. Admission is $15, and free for NU Choir Aria Society members. Tickets are available at http://www.NUChoir.org or at the door.

Submitted to The Union

