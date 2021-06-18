 Now showing: Sierra Theaters celebrates soft opening in Grass Valley (PHOTO GALLERY) | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Now showing: Sierra Theaters celebrates soft opening in Grass Valley (PHOTO GALLERY)

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Sierra Theaters opens its doors to movie-goers for the first time in almost a year Friday with its downtown Del Oro Theater and Sutton Cinemas in the Glenbrook Basin both showing new movie titles. Unvaccinated guests are still required to wear face coverings, but may remove them while eating and drinking in the auditorium. Beyond that, the movie-going experience will feel much the same as it always has, according to owner Azriel LaMarca.
Photo: Elias Funez
People line up outside of Sutton Cinemas in Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin Friday afternoon after the theater opened for the first time in months. Tickets are available at the box office only during the first week of showings.
Photo: Elias Funez
Grass Valley’s Faith Collins and Israel Gabriel were happy to be some of the first movie-goers back in the auditorium at the Del Oro Theater. The couple shared popcorn and drinks from the snack bar and watched “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.“
Photo: Elias Funez
People rush to their seats at the Del Oro Theater in downtown Grass Valley which began regular showings of new release films Friday afternoon with “Spirit Untamed,“ “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,“ and “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.“ “In The Heights“ and “A Quiet Place Part 2“ are being shown at Sutton Cinemas.
Photo: Elias Funez
Smiling faces could be seen in and out of Sierra Theater’s Del Oro Theater and Sutton Cinemas during the first day back open Friday afternoon.
Photo: Elias Funez
Grass Valley’s Conni Barker picks up some popcorn and drinks for her family before heading in to the matinee showing of “In The Heights“ Friday at Sutton Cinemas in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
People find their seats during the previews for a feature film being shown Friday at Sutton Cinemas in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more