Now showing: Del Oro Theatre reopens; COVID-19 precautions in place

Film screenings resumed over the weekend at the Del Oro Theatre in downtown Grass Valley, much to the delight of fans wanting a movie experience away from the couch.

Classic films like “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” Marvel’s “The Avengers,” “Zootopia,” and “The Greatest Showman” are currently screening with other classics — including “Star Wars” — set to be brought back to the big screen in coming weeks.

New films are slated to return to July 10 with “Unhinged,” starring Russell Crowe.

Disney’s live[action “Mulan,” “Bill and Ted Face the Music,” “Tenet” and “Antebellum” are slated for showings in August.

To help ease concerns of coronavirus and aid in social distancing, the theater has adopted assigned seating designed to allow people to sit next to their loved ones, yet far enough away from others. Seats can be reserved when purchasing tickets in person or online at http://www.sierratheaters.com.

Signage has also been put in place letting folks know that they must wear a face covering when not at their seats.

Being closed since mid March gave staff time to deep clean the theater and extra time between screenings has also been allotted for staff to disinfect seats and cupholders.