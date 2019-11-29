Nov. 29: Current highway conditions in Nevada and Placer counties

A look at the current highway conditions in Nevada and Placer counties on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

UPDATE 2:50 p.m.: On State Route 89, chains or snow tires are required from Sugar Pine State Park in El Dorado County to Tahoe City in Placer County. Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 4 miles north of Truckee in Nevada County to Sierraville in Sierra County.

UPDATE 10:48 a.m.: On State Route 20, eastbound trucks are being screened at Nevada Street in Nevada City. Drivers must have maximum chains in their possession in order to proceed. Permit loads are prohibited.

On State Route 267, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Kings Beach to 5 miles south of Truckee in Placer County.

UPDATE 9:50 a.m.: On State Route 28, chains or snow tires are required from Tahoe City in Placer County to the Nevada State Line.

On Interstate 80, for eastbound traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Nyack in Placer County to the Donner Lake Interchange in Nevada County. For westbound traffic, chains are required from the Donner Lake Interchange to Whitmore in Placer County.

Interstate 80:

Eastbound traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Kingvale in Placer County to the Donner Lake Interchange in Nevada County.

Eastbound trucks are being screened at Applegate in Placer County. Drives must have maximum chains in their possession in order to proceed.

Westbound Traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from the Donner Lake Interchange to Kingvale.

Westbound trucks are being screened 5 miles west of Reno at Mogul.

State Route 20:

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles west of the Junction of I-80 to the Junction of I-80 in Nevada County.

State Route 49:

No restrictions at this time

State Route 174:

No restrictions at this time

State Route 89:

Chains or snow tires are required from Squaw Valley Road in Placer County to Truckee in Nevada County.

Chains or snow tires are required from 5 miles north of Truckee in Nevada County to the Sierra/Plumas County line.

State Route 267:

Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee in Nevada County to 5 miles south of Truckee in Placer County.

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles south of Truckee to Kings Beach in Placer County.

Source: Caltrans