Staff Writer
Chris Lockhart is no stranger to the restaurant business. Having 35 years of experience in the professional kitchen, Lockhart worked his way from top-end restaurants in the Bay Area to owning his own catering company and deli in Grass Valley for over a decade. It was a circuitous path along the way, with his ownership in Café 174 as well as Posh Nosh Nights in the former Nevada City eatery.
In May, Lockhart and his business partner Ryan Whittington opened Nourish Sushi, taking over the downtown space that shared the same name while giving it a new life.
“We were looking for a place at the time to get into and we were thinking the steak house maybe?” Whittington said. “And Nourish came available and I knew some of the people who knew the owner so I got a hold of them, got with Chris, and decided we’d put an offer on it because we knew he wanted to sell it and it just ended up working out for us.”
“It was a great spot in Nevada City and they’re kind of rare,” Lockhart said. “And it was a good building. We really wanted to be in Nevada City. We had a couple of ideas and sushi wasn’t really one of our ideas but this place was popular; they didn’t close because they were doing bad business. They closed because they had some internal problems and it came available and we snagged it away.”
For Lockhart and Whittington, they found that buying a sushi restaurant and continuing to serve sushi seemed like a package deal. They debated over what to do, ultimately deciding on keeping a sushi-centric menu with additions such as steak and chicken. The two totally changed the existing menu, utilizing the grill space they had installed where initially there was none. This was just one step in their renovation of the space, which included a massive change-over of the aesthetics of the restaurant.
“We put a grill in so we have grill items like chicken and steak, and we’re doing a lot of hors d’oeuvres and specials out of there, and we are just kind of pushing the envelope on this,” Lockhart said. “We are not trying to be a traditional Japanese restaurant. We are a Japanese-fusion restaurant so we just have kind of no rules, I want to say. We just do what we want to do and what feels good and we’re trying to let everybody have that same experience.”
“We’ve been told we have the best steak in town. We’ve got a really good steak,” admitted Whittington.
They continue an arduous training process, as is normal for any restaurant just starting out. However they said their staff is learning as are they, and starting to get a feeling for how the restaurant will continue to operate.
“We’ve been training for two and a half months,” said Lockhart. “I just can’t wait until we have everybody trained and we can just come in and it’s business as usual. We have a bunch of young (teens) who wash dishes and they all started school, so now their schedules are changed. It’s just tough. I have to keep training. And it’s expensive!”
Whittington, who has been behind the sushi bar perfecting his rolls (a far cry from his 22-year-long day job as a concrete pourer) said he thinks the ambiance of Nourish, and the work they put into it, speaks for itself.
“It’s just the vibe here,” Whittington said. “We dim the lights down and (have) the people behind the counter. Chris comes out. We’re all born and raised here, at least I was, so we know a lot of people. We have a lot of support throughout the town.
“We have sustainable, organic, non-GMO. We did that for the community we are in because it is that way and that’s our main thing. We are family. We just have a really cool, fun vibe. We’re down-to-earth guys.”
In addition to the sushi and grill items, those craving things like bao, tempura, and Hamachi Kama. Kids might find their taste with the Kids’ Chicken dinner.
Lockhart added: “I’ve seen a lot of regular people, so that’s a good sign we are having regulars coming in and we are going to grow off of that. We have a patio here but are just trying to figure it out. Eventually we will have that out there.
“And we want to give something people don’t get on a regular basis. We are sushi but we have other things and we are trying to create something nobody has, and be unique.”
Sushi at Nourish is at 106 Union Alley in Nevada City. They can be reached at 530-264-7436 or by visiting nourishsushi.com.