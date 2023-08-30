Staff Writer

Chris Lockhart is no stranger to the restaurant business. Having 35 years of experience in the professional kitchen, Lockhart worked his way from top-end restaurants in the Bay Area to owning his own catering company and deli in Grass Valley for over a decade. It was a circuitous path along the way, with his ownership in Café 174 as well as Posh Nosh Nights in the former Nevada City eatery.

