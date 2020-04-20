Notice of public comment on Mental Health Services Act

As directed by the Mental Health Services Act (MHSA), Nevada County Behavioral Health Department (NCBHD) is inviting all stakeholders to review and comment on Nevada County’s MHSA Fiscal Year 2020/2021 through 2022/2023 Three-Year Program and Expenditure Plan and Annual Progress Report (APR) on FY 2018/19 activities for a period of 30 days from April 15, 2020 to May 15, 2020.

To view Nevada County’s MHSA Fiscal Year 2020/2021 through 2022/2023 Three-Year Program and Expenditure Plan and Annual Progress Report (APR) on FY 2018/19 activities, go to:

https://www.mynevadacounty.com/DocumentCenter/View/34025/Nevada-County-MHSA-Three-Year-Plan-FY-20-21-to-22-23-DRAFT?bidId=

MHSA Annual Progress Report (APR) on FY 2018/19:

https://www.mynevadacounty.com/DocumentCenter/View/34026/Nevada-County-MHSA-Annual-Progress-Report-FY-18-19-DRAFT?bidId=

Written public comments from interested parties are to be provided in writing by 9 a.m. on May 15, 2020. Public comments may be submitted in writing to NCBHD at MHSA@co.nevada.ca.us or via U.S. mail at

Mental Health Services Act Coordinator, Nevada County Behavioral Health Department, 500 Crown Point Circle, Suite 120, Grass Valley, CA 95945.

A public hearing will take place at the Mental Health board meeting on May 15. The meeting location is to be determined due to COVID-19.

Please call Priya Kannall at 530-265-1790, 800-735-2922 (TTY), or email Priya.Kannall@co.nevada.ca.us for a hard copy of this posting and the document or a disability related reasonable accommodation to participate in this event by May 8.