Staff Writer
In what might seem a highly unlikely location, you’ll find Nevada County’s latest place to pick up a cup of joe or grab a wrap for lunch: the B-Wing of Nevada Union High School.
In a building that has in the past served everything from wood working to custodial storage, the Nevada Joint Union High School District has constructed the Miner Diner, a place not only to teach culinary students the tools and tricks of the trade, but to serve them food too.
Jordan Kohler, director of Facilities and Construction for the district, said the idea for the café was conceived in late 2018.
“The programs are evolving in the state with Career Technical Education (CTE) and having a pathway locally for food,” Kohler said. “And basically, with Measure B passing, we had some funding and CTE was a big part of that for the district.”
Measure B was a ballot measure approved by voters in 2016, granting $47 million in bonds to upgrade local high schools.
“We had some meetings,” Kohler explained, “went and talked with other schools and what they were doing and what we could do better. We visited Truckee and a couple of other schools down in the valley and came up with this design for our space. Kelli (Sawyer), the teacher, has been a huge person to push this and kind of make sure the vision was realized in the way that works for the class and the site.”
For now, the Miner Diner is serving mainly high school staff, but is holding what it is calling a soft opening and preparing to host the public. Essentially, if you know about the café, you are welcome to pay a visit. Because the point-of-sale system is still being set up, transactions are strictly cash only for the time being.
The café offers a rotating menu, though coffee drinks are a staple. Muffins and scones are commonly found around breakfast time, and a series of different salads are offered in the café’s grab-and-go case, along with various wraps and quick pickups for lunch. Plans are to have designated parking spots in the nearest lot for grab-and-go customers.
“We are working on the finalization of the process and how that looks for just a member of the public to stop by and grab a cup of coffee,” said Kohler. “We’ve done it on a small scale, so it’s just the soft opening for right now. That’s part of the curriculum in the classroom, is that they’ll be cooking an item and it comes up for sale in the grab and go’s for staff and we are getting ready for the public. Students are learning; that’s the entire thing. It’s for the students to actually have interface.”
The Miner Diner, Kohler noted, is certified through the county as a restaurant and “everything else that goes along with it.”
The project required about a year of design, meetings with architects and receiving approvals from both the state and county. The space incorporates historical items such as retired NID flume boards that line the walls. The boards were originally donated as part of Nevada Union’s agricultural ranch program, and adds what Kohler called a “café feel and look.” The goal was to model the space after other restaurants.
“That goes back to the permitting process we went through with the county,” Kohler said. “A lot of schools in the state have a program that’s similar. However, if you are not serving food to the public, you are not required to go through that process of getting approved by the county Department of Environmental Health.
“We went through that process, so it is a restaurant and we can serve the public and it is industry standard, signed off on all the different processes you have to follow from monitoring the temperatures of the coolers, those kinds of things. (The students) will be able to walk out and say, ‘I know exactly what you are talking about’ to any restaurateur. They get a food handling certificate,” Kohler said.
Kohler added that the culinary class offered is the most requested class at Nevada Union.
“Part of Career Technical Education is using industry standard equipment, and making sure that what students are doing here in the classroom mirrors what they’d see out in the real world,” said Nevada Union’s CTE Director Noah Levinson. “It’s what they’d see if they worked in restaurants.”
“Ag mechanics is probably the second-most popular (class),” continued Levinson. “Really, the idea behind Career Technical Education is that we’re creating pathways that are in high demand, so Career Technical Education will always be changing because we are always chasing that demographic of, what kind of skills do employers want? I’d say ag mechanics, the construction trades, machining … all those are really popular too and in high demand. We’re really trying to meet the needs of the community with what we’re offering.”
Levinson said that the goal of his program and his biggest hope is that students will obtain real-life skills and make themselves eligible to receive any certification necessary for their chosen career path. He said students can get internships by the time they are juniors or seniors, bridging the gap from high school to adulthood.
As far as the culinary education offerings, Levinson explained that “there are three classes, three levels, so you have to take the first one before you take the second or third one so they are open to every (student).”
“Most of the original classes are still in the original home ec room because that’s where you learn your basics. Mostly the introductions are in the older space and they have intermediate and advanced in this room,” Levinson said.
The “room” to which Levinson referred to is what is now a combination of the Miner Diner and the culinary program’s kitchen – a state-of-the-art learning space that boasts eight commercial ranges, a walk-in freezer and refrigerator, an office, a pantry, multiple cooking stations, a commercial dish pit, a washer and dryer, and electrical outlets that retract into the ceiling and can be pulled down to plug in cooking equipment like mixers. Additionally, the room features three cameras which allow Sawyer to present demonstrations to her students.
“There’s three cameras, and she can select which one displays on the monitors and she just hits the button,” Kohler said. “She can put recipes on her iPad and can even play music.”
Sawyer said she teaches upward of 200 students, though 390 are enrolled in a Nevada Union culinary class.
“For all my levels, I basically demo a recipe in any given unit,” said Sawyer. “Right now, in my beginning class, we are in the poultry unit, intermediate we are in a French unit, and in my advanced we’re in a pastry/Danish unit.
“I will demonstrate the recipe we are making for about 10-15 minutes and they go make it,” Sawyer said. “Then they eat it. Then they clean up. That’s most of our days. So maybe once every three weeks, I will give them a little lecture on what to expect and what skills we are going to be working on.”
Sawyer confirmed that all of the classes are dually enrolled with South Lake Tahoe Community College, so if a student takes all three levels, they can graduate with almost 12 units of college credit. Her students, she said, are most passionate about their culinary endeavors.
“They love it,” she said. “The kids love this class. It’s the most requested class in our district. Especially with the new space, they really love being down here. Any time the kids have a chance to get out and be more hands-on, they’re excited. And they get to eat too.”