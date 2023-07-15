Staff Writer
Elsie Lopin and her husband Greg are no strangers to owning a retail business.
The couple have owned and operated Pampered Earth Kids Resale on South Auburn Street in Grass Valley for 12 years, and as of last December 1 are also the owners of Marley Lane Wears and Wares just around the corner on West Main Street.
Not dissimilar from Pampered Earth, Marley Lane offers second-hand merchandise for adults, but that is not where the story ends.
“This is the store I would want to shop because there’s a little of everything and my dollar will stretch further,” Elsie Lopin said. “It’s a surprise every time you come in, like you’re going to find that treasure hiding on the rack. Super unique people bring us all their stuff and then we sort through it and we make them either store credit or cash offer. For the new items, we work with wholesalers and we have some artists that have some stuff up. There’s a lot of art pieces that people can put on consignment.”
All in one generous space, Marley Lane (named after the Lopins’ daughter) not only has racks full of clothing but also a large assortment of brand new gifts, art for sale, furniture for sale, and more.
“I feel like we kind of have something for everybody here,” Lopin continued. “We’re not too funky, but we’re not too basic. It’s in the middle. It’s clean, good quality, we try to keep our prices really fair so a lot of our feedback is that our prices are awesome.
“It’s super affordable, there’s tons to pick from. (People) can sell me their stuff and get money towards whatever they want or towards more clothes. It’s super Earth-friendly.”
A giant wall of glass bottles and wood, built by Greg Lopin, adorns the middle of the room and is but one of several pieces of his to be offered for sale.
“People walk in and at first it takes them a few minutes to even realize that it’s second-hand clothing,” said Elsie. “And people ask, ‘does this say $700.00?’ and I’m like no, it’s seven dollars. All the time we get that. And once they get that you can kind of see them dive in and treasure hunt.
“We sell a ton of new stuff too, mainly gifts. And we have some funny things and mildly inappropriate things. But then there’s cool chimes and garden art.”
Lopin likes the uniqueness of Marley Lane and the excitement of searching through the merchandise people bring in. She acknowledges her store is unlike any other in town, and she likes the surprise of seeing what is going to next hit the sales floor.
“People come in and they say, what is this? And I just say, I don’t know; I made it up. We purposefully tried to get an extra large space knowing that we would grow into it. Our other store is busting at the seams so I didn’t want to have too small a store and then have to move again.”
The large space in the back of the shop seems prime for Lopin’s next vision which is to offer more second-hand furniture, though she said she is ultra-picky when it comes to furniture. Simply put, she said, it has to be nice.
Marley Lane does offer a selection of men’s clothing as well, though Lopin said men aren’t as likely to bring in their unwanted wares as women are.
And yes, the shop does have a list of regulars.
“We have regulars, and a lot of crossover from our other store. Their kids have outgrown the other store and now they’re shopping here. So that’s super fun.”
So far, the Nevada County natives are enjoying their time on Marley Lane and have been encouraged by the popularity of the store.
“I was surprised because when you go into business you expect it to be in the red for so long, but we’ve been good. I feel like you either walk in and leave in two minutes or you walk in and you’re here for two hours. Most people stay for a while. There’s a lot to look at.”
Marley Lane is at 105 West Main Street in Grass Valley. They are open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (except Sunday, when they close at 4:00 p.m.) For more information call 530-559-7520.