Not this year: USS Arizona survivor sidelined from 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day
Grass Valley resident and World War II hero, Lt. Cmdr. Lou Conter, will not be attending this Tuesday’s Pearl Harbor Remembrance day ceremony on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.
A medical procedure will have him recovering at home Tuesday morning while the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor is commemorated above the wreckage of the USS Arizona. Conter was on the ship the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, when a bomb came through the hull of the USS Arizona and ignited the ship’s gunpowder store. Conter then spent the following days diving into the wreckage before recovery efforts were called off. The event thrust the United States into World War II.
“I’ve been ordered to stay home until surgery,” said Conter, who was in great spirits earlier this week.
