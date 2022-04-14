‘Not going back to a dry pattern’: Over a foot of fresh snowfall in Sierra, more weather systems on horizon

Vehicles make their way along Highway 20, east of Nevada City near the Omega Diggins Overlook Thursday afternoon. Nearly a foot of fresh snow had been recorded in parts of the Sierra Nevada by Thursday afternoon.

Photo: Elias Funez

Nearly a foot of fresh snowfall was recorded Thursday afternoon, and between 1.5 and 3 inches of rainfall in the lower elevations.

“Adding some additional snow, certainly any helps,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Eric Kurth said about the recent addition to the Sierra snowpack.

“Certainly seeing quite a bit of snowcover,” he added.

This week’s previous storm brought about 7 to 9 inches of snow to the Sierra Nevada. By Thursday afternoon, another 12 inches of snow had been recorded, with the brunt of the storm still expected to pass.

“A few lingering showers today will give way to another storm that will begin this evening, with more significant rain after midnight and into Saturday morning,” Kurth said. “That will be the heaviest period.”

Amounts could range from eight-tenths of an inch from Friday night to Saturday morning, decreasing to a tenth of an inch Saturday afternoon.

“Anybody planning any Easter or outdoor activities, it should be pretty nice,” Kurth said.

Dry weather is expected through Sunday, with milder temperatures topping out around 63.

“The second storm will have higher snow levels than this one,” Kurth said. “This one has been affecting areas above 4,500 feet. The next system will mainly snow above 6,000 feet. Somewhat similar in some ways, but it will be a warmer system.”

Another round of precipitation being eyed by meteorologists is expected to move in Monday afternoon and continue through the day Tuesday.

“Sunday will be a pretty brief break before another system moves in Monday afternoon and evening and continues through the day Tuesday,” Kurth said.

“A little bit of uncertainty of how wet that will be. There could potentially be another system later Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll see, but it looks like there’s actually a potential for multiple systems beyond that,” Kurth said.

“Not going back to a dry pattern in the near future,” he added.

RESERVOIR CAPACITY

The recent rain and snow means more water for the Nevada Irrigation District and its users. NID reservoir capacity sat at 84% as of Wednesday, or 228,426 acre-feet out of a total storage capacity of 270,089 acre-feet, and 102% of NID’s eight-year average.

NID couldn’t be reached for comment. NID Director Ricki Heck remained optimistic about the recent rainfall with comments on social media.

“On this rainy day, I’m thinking about how fortunate we all are to be living here in Nevada County,” Heck said in recent Facebook post.

“While the state and NID will be in a drought this water year, in Nevada County we fare better than the rest of the state. I believe we need to be careful stewards of our water and conserve, despite being in one of the best locations for water in the West,” she wrote.

24-HOUR RAINFALL TOTALS 2.89 inches off Banner Mountain 1.94 inches at Brunswick and East Bennett roads 1.70 inches at Rollins Reservoir 1.89 inches at Alta Sierra 1.51 inches at Condon Park 1.49 inches on the San Juan Ridge

Chains are installed on vehicles along Highway 20 at the Jefferson Creek overlook Thursday.

Photo: Elias Funez

Fresh snowfall collects on the boughs of trees along the Washington Ridge of the Sierra Nevada, as visible from the Jefferson Creek Scenic Overlook along Highway 20, east of Nevada City on Thursday.

Photo: Elias Funez