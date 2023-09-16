For the 35th time, the Nevada County Fairgrounds will welcome the Draft Horse Classic next weekend, September 21 – 24.
Nevada County Fairgrounds Chief Executive Officer Andrew Trygg said the grounds—hot off the county fair—are excited to once again usher in the annual event.
“There’s two things that are unique about it,” Trygg said. “One is that it is the Draft Horse Classic and that is a show, and the second is that there’s the Harvest Fair that is kind of concurrently with it where we have arts and crafts and different stuff to do. I would explain is at as a fun, relatively inexpensive—if not almost free—weekend of fun here at the fairgrounds.”
Also taking place will be Art At The Classic, showcasing the wares of local and/or horse-related artisans.
Admission through the gates during the Classic will be free, though the popular horse shows will incur a ticket price ranging from $17-24.
“I think one of the draws, but also one of the really unique things about this size horse show, is that we still allow the barns to be open,” Trygg said. “So the community can go and pet the horses for free and talk to the teamsters and drivers of those horses and just be up close and personal.
“We close the barns during the shows and just prior to the shows so they can get ready but where else would you be able to show up and there’s 19 different ranches and you can go around and pet the horses and the teamsters are happy to see you and happy to allow you to pet their horses?” posited Trygg. “I think that’s one of the neat things about our show is that we still have open barns. Plus the exhibitors enjoy getting to see the public. The barns are open and it’s pretty neat that that can happen.”
While the horses naturally steal the show, there are plenty of other attractions, including everything from beverages to saddles to the famous Jobs Daughters corn dogs.
“We have the whole art show…I think we have 30-35 vendors and a majority of them are related to horses, western jewelry and clothing and stuff for your house,” explained Trygg. “There will be a couple saddle vendors selling saddles, bridles, bits, and things like that. Handmade jewelry. There’s something for everybody.
“Jobs Daughters and their corn dogs will be open and the lines will not be anything like the fair. We’ll have music on the Pine Tree Stage, and it’s more western music and Sourdough Slim. We have about 15 food vendors all together; some of the Treat Street standards and then we’ll have about six or seven food trucks or tents options that will be set up.”
The main stars of the show, of course, are the horses, and Trygg said the performances featuring the elegant giants are engaging, entertaining, and in some cases educational.
“There are six shows,” he said. “Each show is different. We’ll have a mix of the California Cowgirls and Bobby Kerr and his Mustang act—Mustang meaning the horse, not the car. He’s trained and it’s really fascinating if you have never seen it. We also have Felix Santana and his Andalusian stallion Romano, he comes in and does some trick riding. Scattered throughout the three-hour or so performance, there are four competitive classes with a few different acts mixed throughout.
“Each class is judged by a professional judge, this one comes to us from the east coast, and he’ll judge the horses or the drivers depending on what the class is. It’s really impressive to watch.”
Trygg grew up around horses and even at one time used to drive in the Classic, so the event is special to him.
“I kind of speak the language,” he said. “You can hear the driver talking to the horse and the horse tells him what to do and he does it. It’s pretty neat.
“It all culminates on Sunday evening in what we would call the Six-Up Competition where there are six horses pulling one wagon and that one is fascinating. You can feel the thunder, so to speak, of the horses going by you. There’s a lot of cool stuff in every single show.”
The Draft Horse Classic takes place September 21 through September 24. For tickets and a full schedule please visit nevadacountyfair.com/draft-horse-classic. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 530-273-6217.