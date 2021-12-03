‘Not a new industry’: ERC hears about cannabis development

The cannabis industry is increasingly affecting Nevada County residents.

Recognizing that, the Economic Resource Council spotlighted how that dynamic can leverage opportunity locally.

Diana Gamzon, co-founder and executive director of the Nevada County Cannabis Alliance and an ERC board member, updated the organization Thursday on the growing impact cannabis has not only on traditional agriculture, but many ancillary businesses that benefit from growing cannabis sales in the county.

The alliance grew out of the 2016 defeat of Measure W. The group aimed to unify the voices of the cannabis community, and provide advocacy and education to support a thriving, licensed and craft cannabis industry. It seeks to have an industry rooted in a rural economy focused on craft farming and environmental stewardship.

“We have a rich history of cannabis starting with the back-to-the-landers of the 60s and 70s,” she said. “It is interwoven into many of our cultural institutions, our nonprofits and the organic farming movement here in the county. And it has provided supplemental income over the decades to many in our community service workers, construction workers and health care workers. So, at present day, cannabis is not a new industry here.”





Gamzon added that the county has a legal pathway, though it’s important for the permitted community to transition those in the unlicensed community toward legality, because they are already part of our community and represent a part of the economic base. To date, 125 permits have already been issued and an equal number are in process. A majority of those are tax generating new businesses from the last three years, and have grown from within the county.

Other cannabis producing counties, including Humboldt, Mendocino, Lake, Monterey and Santa Barbara, have encouraged multiple acreage startups, Gamzon said.

“That’s not what we are looking for here,” she added. “We like craft-scale businesses. But we also don’t attract large corporate interest from outside the county where you get large acreage. We want to support that craft industry here.”

NEXT STEPS

Total acreage of all crops, excluding cannabis, for fiscal year 2020-21 was 3,313 acres, Gamzon said. The total harvested cannabis crop for the same year was 16 acres. Cannabis uses just 5% of crop land, but its fiscal year 2020-21 value was $16.5 million, compared to $19.7 million for total agricultural assets. Cannabis also generated 300 full-time jobs over the past three years.

Nevada City in 2018 passed an ordinance that led to a dozen cannabis businesses, including the lone retail dispensary, Elevation 2477’, as well as one testing lab, nine distribution facilities and nine manufacturing firms, all owned by local residents who grew up in Nevada County. And in 2018, gross tax receipts generated exceeded $1.5 million.

In neighboring Grass Valley, a cannabis ordinance passed in 2020. The city expects to approve permits within the coming months.

An important next step is to acknowledge the egregious unlicensed cannabis farmers, Gamzon said.

“They are not from here and come to our county as land resource extractors,” she said. “The alliance does not represent that segment of the cannabis community. We work actively with various community organizations throughout the county. We support policy that provides for proactive enforcement against these egregious growers that are a true threat to the health and safety of our community.”

The alliance wants to continue normalizing cannabis as a craft crop alongside the county’s traditional produce. Nevada County is already known as a destination point for cannabis, Gamzon said. Cannabis farmers have fostered a partnership with University of California Davis researchers on the palliative benefits cannabis can produce for a number of chronic diseases.

“Farmers growing researched strains that are tied to studies with cancer patients,” Gamzon said. “It’s time to bring this to light, capitalizing on this part of our economy.”

Cannabis can also be part of a package of attractions that draws visitors to the county. Those attractions could include bike trails, restaurants, historic hotels and a show at The Center for the Arts, capped off with a tour of a cannabis farm, Gamzon suggested.

In addition, Nevada County has the perfect climate for cultivating cannabis, with extended mild weather in the fall that yields superior quality cannabis. The alliance is working on a statewide level for designating specific areas for appellation of origin, and can justify a premium price for maintaining rigorous standards.

“So, we are focused on the Yuba River watershed, which is where we are heading, and we are bringing education to the cannabis community,” said Gamzon. “And we’ll continue to inform the ERC and the chambers (of commerce) once we have an appellation of origin, and it gets us on the map nationally and internationally.”

