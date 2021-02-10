Northridge Restaurant to close Lake of the Pines location
The Northridge Restaurant’s Lake of the Pines location will be closing Feb. 21, according to the restaurant’s ownership.
Crystal Dossman, manager at both the Lake of the Pines and Nevada City locations, said the former will likely be busy in response to the announcement that it will close, but added that they are hoping to conduct “business as usual.”
“What’s most important to us is that the community knows that we loved our 14 years there, and that we will miss them,” said Dossman. “We appreciate them letting us in.”
Following the Facebook post first announcing the Lake of the Pines location’s closure, and that it would be liquidating “pretty much everything,” Dossman said she has received many messages from local restaurants and others expressing interest.
Those interested in buying something can stop by the restaurant while it is open to “take a look,” according to a Facebook post, although Dossman said items that are essential to service cannot be taken away until the restaurant closes.
Dossman said ownership’s decision to close this location came from a combination of several factors — including owner Mony Munir looking toward retirement, and a reevaluation of the location and required workload of this branch of the business.
On the role the pandemic played in the decision, Dossman said, “He was kind of thinking about retirement and focusing just on the Nevada City location, and then, after the COVID close downs have prolonged, it became easier to make that decision.”
According to Dossman, the company’s focus going forward will be on the restaurant’s Nevada Street location in Nevada City.
“The plan is to keep it running, make it through the shutdown and help it back up, and hopefully start again from where we left off,” said Dossman.
A third Northridge Restaurant location, in Penn Valley, is operated by different ownership.
Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.
