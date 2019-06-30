Northridge in Nevada City hosting Scooter’s Pals fundraiser tonight

Scooter’s Pals’ “Dining for the Dogs” fundraiser is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. today at the Nevada City Northridge restaurant. During these hours, 10% of all proceeds will go to Scooter’s Pals to help pay for veterinarian bills and pet food for rescued dogs and cats. Scooter’s Pals is all volunteer nonprofit organization. Founded in 2008, Scooter’s Pals is dedicated to saving as many pets as possible from needless death. Tonight’s diners can also take advantage of a raffle, with proceeds also going directly to Scooter’s Pals. To learn more, visit https://www.scooterspals.org.