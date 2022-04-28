 North Star Mining Museum opens this weekend | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

North Star Mining Museum opens this weekend

News News |

Photo submitted by Jeffrey Boylan

 

The North Star Mining Museum will open Sunday for its 2022 season. Hours will be noon to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday until October 31. The museum is located at 933 Allison Ranch Road at the end of Mill Street in Grass Valley. The powerhouse for the North Star Mine built in 1895, a visit to the museum is a fascinating trip back in time, when Grass Valley was the richest and most famous gold-mining district in California. All are welcome. For more information, visit https://nevadacountyhistory.org/north-star-mining-museum.
Photo submitted by Jeffrey Boylan

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News

Free community event Saturday in Condon Park

|

Helping Hands Street Ministry, in conjunction with Word Alive Church, is hosting a free family event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in Condon Park in Grass Valley. Festivities will include barbecued burgers, children’s activities,…

See more