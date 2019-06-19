North Star Mine Museum celebrates 75th anniversary Saturday

As part of the Nevada County Historical Society’s 75th anniversary celebration, The North Star Mine Powerhouse Museum is holding an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Refreshments will be served.

The museum is actively seeking volunteers to come help keep local history alive. Docents are needed to lead tours of the museum and those with an interest in how things worked before electricity are encouraged to help keep our working exhibits up and running. More gold came out of Grass Valley than any other town in California from 1848 to 1956. More than eight working exhibits demonstrate the ingenuity of the era, where visitors can learn how Arthur De Wint Foote finally achieved success using Lester Pelton’s wheel. Docents routinely spin “The Big Wheel” for visitors, which sits where it was installed in 1898.