North Star House’s Heritage Garden a nod past horticulturists

The Heritage Garden at the North Star House on Old Auburn Road has been a labor of love for many citizens, most notably Rotary and Soroptimist club members. In 1905, Arthur Foote, superintendent of the North Star Mine, began designing the Edwardian Woodland landscape surrounding the North Star House. The Heritage Garden honors Foote’s horticultural skills and his affiliation with renowned horticulturists Luther Burbank and Felix Gillet. The garden includes plants and trees that grew in the original landscape. The adjacent pond represents the reflection pond designed by architect Julia Morgan. For more information and visiting hours, visit https://thenorthstarhouse.org. To volunteer to help maintain the Heritage Garden, call 530-477-7126.