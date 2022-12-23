facebook tracking pixel North Star House thanks its many volunteers | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

North Star House thanks its many volunteers

News News |

Submitted to The Union
The North Star House in Grass Valley hosted its annual gathering to thank its volunteers on Dec. 14.
Submitted by Doug Young
Seasonal decorations could be viewed at the North Star House in Grass Valley during it's annual gathering to thank its volunteers.
Submitted by Doug Young
Community
See more

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Comments

0 Comments
Loading comments...