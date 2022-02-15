North San Juan man arrested on robbery, vandalism charges

A North San Juan man accused of robbing his ex-girlfriend and vandalizing her vehicle remained jailed Tuesday on a $115,000 bond, authorities said.

Michael David Walker, 55, faces felony charges of robbery and vandalism, and a misdemeanor battery charge, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Walker’s arrest stems from a Thursday incident involving an ex-girlfriend, said Andrew Trygg, Sheriff’s Office public information officer, in an email.

Deputies on that day responded to reports of a robbery in 27000 block of Pleasant Valley Road, he added.

“The victim reported her ex-boyfriend, identified as Walker, used a shovel to rob her and vandalize her vehicle,” Trygg said.

Walker was gone when deputies arrived, and a “be on the lookout” alert was issued, he said.

Late Monday, the California Highway Patrol asked deputies to help with recovery of a stolen vehicle in the 21000 block of Pleasant Valley Road. Deputies learned the suspect was Walker, who was wanted for the Thursday incident by the Sheriff’s Office, Trygg said.

“Contact was made with Walker in the 27000 block of Pleasant Valley Road, where he was taken into custody without incident,” Trygg added.

