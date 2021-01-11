North San Juan man arrested on assault warrant, new weapons charges

A North San Juan man wanted on an assault warrant ended up in custody on weapons charges as well, authorities said.

Michael David Walker, 54, was booked into custody Sunday on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and committing a felony while on bail, as well as on the warrant for assault with a deadly weapon. He remained Monday in the Nevada County Jail on a $50,000 bond, jail records state.

Nevada County sheriff’s deputies served the felony arrest warrant on Walker at a residence in the 27000 block of Sweetland Road, in connection with a Dec. 8 incident, authorities said.

That night, deputies had responded to a gas station near Highway 49 and Oak Tree Road. Two men were involved in a short verbal disagreement that escalated when one man was pepper sprayed as he tried to enter the gas station, sheriff’s Public Information Officer Andrew Trygg said at the time. The man who was pepper sprayed retrieved a tire iron from his vehicle and struck the other man in the head.

The man struck in the head, a 46-year-old North San Juan resident, was taken to a regional trauma center by ambulance, Trygg has said.

After reviewing the reports, the District Attorney’s Office charged Walker, who was identified as the man who struck the other person with the tire iron, said Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh.

Deputies serving the warrant found Walker in possession of a 12-gauge shotgun, as well as several live rounds of ammunition, Trygg said.

Walker is alleged to have been found with a loaded assault rifle in February 2020, when he was arrested as a suspect in an attempted residential burglary near North Columbia. When he was pulled over, deputies found the loaded rifle, as well as an ammunition can full of ammunition and magazines, Trygg said at the time.

He was charged in that case with possession of an assault rifle, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He has pleaded not guilty and is set to have a preliminary hearing into the evidence against him on Feb. 23, court records state.

